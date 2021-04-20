Image: Wolves take swipe at Premier League big six in cheeky social media update

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ social media team have been having a bit of fun with the controversial move by the Premier League’s ‘big six’ – alongside Europe’s elite – to propose a breakaway tournament.

Wolves have changed their Twitter bio to include ‘Premier League Champions 2018/19’ – as the West Midlands outfit was the highest placed team outside the typical top six that season, three points ahead of Everton.

While a cheeky change intended to give social media users a little chuckle, it’s also a thinly veiled dig at the clubs involved with setting up the proposed ‘European Super League’, including Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Spurs.

Take a look at the tweet below.