Jamie Carragher: Jose Mourinho is finished in the Premier League

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes Jose Mourinho, who was sacked by Spurs this week, won’t work in the Premier League again.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, the former centre-half cited the Portuguese’s former clubs as a key reason many top sides now won’t touch him.

“I don’t see Mourinho back in the Premier League, I think that ship’s sailed now,” he said. “I struggle to think of any club – he’s been at Spurs, so he’s not going to Arsenal, he’s been at United so he’s not going to City, Liverpool wouldn’t have him.

MORE: Marcelo Bielsa nails European Super League in brilliant interview: “The rest are indispensable”

“Would he go to a middle of the table club? I just don’t see him there, I really don’t. It’s either international football or maybe Italy.

“The Italian champions this year will be Inter Milan, with Antonio Conte, who plays his type of football – so maybe you can get away with it a little bit more in Italy, because it was certainly a turn-off for Spurs supporters.”

While what Carragher says about Mourinho’s past teams is true, there could be an argument made that rival clubs may take a chance on the manager somewhere down the line.

Having previously worked with Chelsea, joining Spurs was a controversial enough decision – despite not being as fierce as the rivalry with Arsenal, the two clubs hardly like each other.

That being said, if Mourinho doesn’t link up with a former club of his, it’s hard to imagine Liverpool, Arsenal or Manchester City going anywhere near him.