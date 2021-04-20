Video: Leeds star Patrick Bamford makes classy statement about Super League after draw with Liverpool

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford made a simple but classy statement about the European Super League after yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

Watch below as Bamford makes it clear he doesn’t think much about the Super League plans, saying he’s not seen signs that anyone actually likes the idea…

"I haven't seen one football fan who is happy about the decision and football is ultimately for the fans." Patrick Bamford gives his thoughts on the proposed breakaway European Super League after #LUFC's draw with #LFC. pic.twitter.com/qBTirdetBg — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2021

It’s fair to say the news has not gone down well with basically any fans, including those of the big six clubs who have signed up to join the new breakaway competition.

As Bamford rightly says, football is about fans at the end of the day, and it’s hard to see the justification for this move going ahead.