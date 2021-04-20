Video: Lifelong Liverpool fan threatens to become an Everton season ticket holder if Super League move goes ahead

One lifelong Liverpool fan was furious with his club’s role in the plans to form a new European Super League.

Watch below as Gary called into talkSPORT to rant about the potential move, threatening to become a season ticket holder at Liverpool’s arch rivals Everton if the switch went ahead…

? “#LFC's owners are totally not in touch with the fans. But Klopp is.” ? “I’d be buying a season ticket for Everton if Liverpool joined the Super League], I’m that sick.” Gary the Liverpool fan doesn’t think the Liverpool owners are in touch with how the clubs fans feel pic.twitter.com/8jxSPPvbq1 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 19, 2021

It’s fair to say the Super League plans have not gone down at all well, and one imagines a fair few fans of the Premier League big six might be thinking about supporting new teams instead.

To go from Liverpool to Everton is some statement, however, and it will be interesting to see if this particular fan really means it!