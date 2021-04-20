Menu

Video: Lifelong Liverpool fan threatens to become an Everton season ticket holder if Super League move goes ahead

Everton FC Liverpool FC
One lifelong Liverpool fan was furious with his club’s role in the plans to form a new European Super League.

Watch below as Gary called into talkSPORT to rant about the potential move, threatening to become a season ticket holder at Liverpool’s arch rivals Everton if the switch went ahead…

It’s fair to say the Super League plans have not gone down at all well, and one imagines a fair few fans of the Premier League big six might be thinking about supporting new teams instead.

To go from Liverpool to Everton is some statement, however, and it will be interesting to see if this particular fan really means it!

