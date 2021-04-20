Liverpool fans react to news Jordan Henderson set to hold ‘captain’s meeting’ over ESL plans

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is reportedly set to hold a meeting with his professional peers to discuss concerns over proposals for six English clubs to form a European Super League (ESL).

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim Liverpool’s English midfielder is gathering the captains from Premier League’s sides together to hold ’emergency’ talks over a proposed breakaway league.

News that Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Liverpool are set to form a pioneering ESL broke on Sunday night.

Since the biggest sporting story this side of the century hit headlines, the proposal has been met with fierce opposition best echoed by the fact Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now heavily involved.

In response to the latest news that Henderson is actively seeking unity from other club’s captains, Liverpool fans have been quick to hail their skipper.

Several fans’ have echoed the statement ‘My captain!”, with another even suggesting England manager Gareth Southgate should reassess his first-choice for the national skipper.

He is proving again and again why he deserves this arm band. My captain ?? pic.twitter.com/R62bKmdQii — Fadhil (@mfadhil28) April 20, 2021

Absolute hero. — Lovely Lallana (@EduardMiller6) April 20, 2021

Avengers assemble — Matt Hutcheson (@MattHutcheson2) April 20, 2021

Fair play to Jordan. I was one of his biggest critics for a long time, I was wrong, Jordan Henderson proved me wrong, I hold my hands up and apologise to the man the Captain of my #LFC what a man, Thanks Jordan Henderson — Richie Neary* (@richieNaz171) April 20, 2021

Jordan Henderson has called an emergency meeting of the Premier League captains to discuss a response to European Super League. My captain ?? pic.twitter.com/SsmjoXhCKH — TheKop.com (@TheKop_com) April 20, 2021

i’m proud to own this my captain?? pic.twitter.com/JWyzbZJhur — number 14 ? (@ftblbeard) April 20, 2021

At last a footballer with a backbone!!!! — Darren whiter (@WhiterDarren) April 20, 2021