Liverpool fans react to news Jordan Henderson set to hold ‘captain’s meeting’ over ESL plans

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is reportedly set to hold a meeting with his professional peers to discuss concerns over proposals for six English clubs to form a European Super League (ESL).

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim Liverpool’s English midfielder is gathering the captains from Premier League’s sides together to hold ’emergency’ talks over a proposed breakaway league.

News that Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Liverpool are set to form a pioneering ESL broke on Sunday night.

Since the biggest sporting story this side of the century hit headlines, the proposal has been met with fierce opposition best echoed by the fact Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now heavily involved.

In response to the latest news that Henderson is actively seeking unity from other club’s captains, Liverpool fans have been quick to hail their skipper.

Several fans’ have echoed the statement ‘My captain!”, with another even suggesting England manager Gareth Southgate should reassess his first-choice for the national skipper.

