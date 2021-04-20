“He made his manager walk alone” – Liverpool’s John W Henry ripped to shreds in passionate rant from leading journalist

Liverpool co-owner John W Henry has been ripped to shreds by journalist Henry Winter in an interview on BBC Radio 4 this morning.

The Reds are one of six Premier League clubs who have announced they’re signing up to a controversial new European Super League, joining rivals Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, as well as major La Liga clubs Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, plus Serie A giants Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

This move has been met with huge criticism and even Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp didn’t seem too thrilled with the news when he was asked about it at last night’s match against Leeds United.

Winter has hit out at LFC chief Henry for his role in this, with the American putting his manager in the uncomfortable situation of having to face the media on this issue when it didn’t really have anything to do with him.

“Look at the front page of every newspaper today, look at the back page of every newspaper. This is absolutely huge,” Winter told BBC Radio 4.

“There is complete contempt for the Liverpool owners and for the owners of the other five clubs. The game is about fans, it’s about players, it’s about coaches like Klopp. It’s not about oligarchs, sheikhs and venture capitalists.

“And what John W Henry did … was he made his manager walk alone, to borrow a Liverpool phrase, he made him answer questions. It should be John W Henry facing the music and explaining why he’s wrecking football.”

He added: “It would be a fairly loud reversal (if the Super League didn’t go ahead). I don’t think they care about what English clubs and supporters think. They only care about money.”