Manchester City cut Pep Guardiola’s press conference short after criticism of Super League

Manchester City reportedly cut Pep Guardiola’s press conference short today after his outspoken criticism of the European Super League, which his club have signed up to join.

The Premier League leaders are one of 12 founding members of this controversial breakaway competition, alongside fellow English sides Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, plus big names from Spain and Italy such as Real Madrid and Juventus.

However, Guardiola seemed to echo the view of many angered fans when he spoke at his press conference today and said the competition in its current format was “not sport”.

See below for Guardiola’s original quotes in this video from Sky Sports…

?? "It is not sport if the relationship between the effort and reward doesn't exist." ?? "It is not sport if it doesn't matter if you lose" Pep Guardiola shares his thoughts on the European Super League pic.twitter.com/Qy7gJMYdUW — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 20, 2021

Clearly, the Spanish tactician was not going to shy away from talking about this and giving his honest views on the matter.

This might not have pleased his employers, with City ending the press conference early due to there being even more questions about the Super League, according to David McDonnell…