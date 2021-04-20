Manchester United star confronted club chief over Super League plans

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire reportedly confronted club chief Ed Woodward over the handling of the move to the European Super League.

The Red Devils are one of 12 founding members of the controversial breakaway competition, which would also include United’s Premier League rivals Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, plus European giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

The news of the Super League has not gone down well at all, and it seems Man Utd star Maguire was not too impressed with Woodward’s role in it all, according to Mike Keegan in the tweet below…

Bit more info on this from yesterday. I understand that Harry Maguire confronted Ed Woodward at the meeting over the players (who went out and played on Sky as the news broke) not knowing about the plans. Fair play to the United captain. https://t.co/Dsaon9njM8 — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) April 20, 2021

United fans will be pleased to see their captain making a stand, though it remains to be seen how much can realistically be done now to stop this going through.

Bruno Fernandes also strongly hinted on Instagram yesterday that he was not keen on the idea of MUFC joining the Super League, while Liverpool’s James Milner also said he hoped it doesn’t happen.

