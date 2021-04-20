Manchester City fear Liverpool will sign world-class forward – report

Manchester City are said to be concerned Premier League rivals Liverpool will sign a world-class forward this summer.

Football Insider claim their sources have relayed to them that the Citizens are anticipating a lofty response by Jurgen Klopp and co. after a disappointing season.

Admittedly FI isn’t the most reputable outlet around, but they do sometimes bang the nail quicker than others – so take this report with a pinch of salt!

MORE: Liverpool consider transfer swoop for Premier League club’s record signing

There is no further information on who City believe Liverpool could target, but they’re said to be expecting the Reds to sign a forward with potential to be ‘world-class‘, which doesn’t really narrow it down.

While likely not one of the two world-beaters we’re all thinking of, Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has recently been linked with a move to Anfield. Spanish outlet Fichajes.net (via Sport Witness) has claimed Jurgen Klopp could replace Sadio Mane with the 23-year-old.

The Frenchman hasn’t really hit the heights expected of him at Camp Nou and may very well fancy trying his hand in the Premier League, but it remains to be seen how concrete Liverpool’s reported interest is.