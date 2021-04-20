Marcelo Bielsa nails European Super League in brilliant interview: “The rest are indispensable”

Marcelo Bielsa has taken aim at the European Super League’s founding members in his post-match interview, following Leeds United’s draw with Liverpool.

The Argentine criticised the elitist clubs conspiring to start their own breakaway tournament for thinking “the rest” are dispensable.

“They are powerful because of what they produce and what they bring, but the rest are indispensable“, said Bielsa, via Telemundo Deportes.

“And what makes the competition great is the possibility for one of those weak teams to develop – and not the big teams playing each other – but that is the logic in the world at the moment.”

MORE: Manchester City fear Liverpool will sign world-class forward – report

Take a look at the tweet below for Bielsa’s full quote.

? Marcelo Bielsa: “What makes the competition great is the possibility that one of the weak teams develops… not the big teams playing each other”. Bielsa’s career has been marked by this. He developed Newell’s to become the best team in Argentina.pic.twitter.com/Mrj7b67mkg — Newell's Old Boys – English (@Newells_en) April 19, 2021

Liverpool are one of the 12 European clubs setting up plans to start a new ‘super league’ by 2023, which in practice could replace UEFA’s Champions League, and Leeds may feel their result sends a message.

The West Yorkshire outfit put up a good fight against the Reds, despite looking much the weaker side for much of the first-half.

Leeds fought back in the second period and snatched a deserved goal with less than ten minutes remaining on the clock to level the score-line at 1-1 and send Liverpool back to Merseyside with a single point.