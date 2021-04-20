Newcastle fans will love Alan Shearer’s passionate response to European Super League plans

Newcastle United fans will be pleased to hear club legend Alan Shearer issuing a strong response to the news of the controversial new European Super League.

The ‘greedy six’ of Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have all signed up to be in the new breakaway competition, which has left fans fuming.

Shearer is similarly unimpressed, and probably speaks for all Newcastle fans with his response to the news.

“It’s not correct. It’s not right what they’re trying to do. It’s not competitive. It’s a closed shop – you can’t have a competition where no one else is allowed in,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“Look at the great work that Leicester have done, that West Ham are doing. If it were to happen then they can’t get involved with the elite. That is just plain and simply wrong.

“The owners are clearly removed from the heritage of the competition. They don’t have any sense of value of the club’s relationship with the fans and the community.

“The clubs talk about being a family and fans being the soul of the club, and how they have missed the fans. In this pandemic, that’s all we’ve heard: ‘The game isn’t the same without the fans’.

“Well, let’s see what they really think about the fans because the fans have now spoken and it’s clearly obvious they, we, don’t want that.

“What is it? 12, 15 owners that want this? That is it. Everyone has spoken and everyone is against it so let’s just see what their fans mean to the football club.”