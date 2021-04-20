“Not among the top 20-30 best teams in Europe” International manager ridicules ESL over Arsenal and Spurs involvement

There’s nothing really new to say about the ESL just now as it’s been covered to death, but it does look like the status of some of the founding clubs instantly goes against what it’s trying to achieve.
For years we’ve had to deal with bitter Presidents and Chairmen who can’t deal with the fact that smaller clubs are better-run and can regularly beat them, so the sense of entitlement and delusion has led us to this point.
If the league was marketed as an amazing new competition that pitted the best teams in the world against each other every week then you could start to understand, but the reality is we have a few teams like Arsenal and Spurs who have achieved nothing noteworthy for years so there’s minimal appeal.
A report from Tribal Football has looked at some comments from Norway manager Stale Solbakken, and he almost appears to ridicule the idea of the ESL because of the teams who are involved:
“Andrea Agnelli (Juventus president) has been one of the driving forces in recent years. In recent years, they have been knocked out by Lyon, Porto and Ajax in the Champions League. Why the hell should they be in such a tournament then? Tottenham and Arsenal are currently probably not among the 20-30 best teams in Europe.”
It’s going to be tough to promote the league in a few months when the poorer sides are out of contention, while they’ve also alienated their fanbase in a bid to line the owner’s pockets as they travel across Europe to play glorified friendlies every week, and Solbakken’s point proves this isn’t even remotely close to being the best of the best who are involved.
Why you talk about Arsenal not involved.. we wouldnt like to support ESL. But some people gonna push us.. have in mind it had gotten a long lasting history.. and a wide fan base.. come on bru!
So many people talk about the immediate ‘here and now’. Would these idiots want to create a super league using the table right now and put West Ham in it who are having their first good season for nearly 40 years? I’m no Arsenal fan but they are an enormous club who have won many trophies and are currently going through a pretty tough time but that’s not what this super league is all about. Like it or not it is going to involve the clubs with huge fan bases; fantastic facilities; world wide appeal etc. It is fundamentally wrong, of course, but has Stale Solbakken not noticed that Arsenal are in the semi final of the Europa League? What is their fanbase compared to Porto, Ajax and Lyon?
This is nothing new and has been in the pipe for 10 years or so. All clubs bar Spurs were previously mentioned to be involved. The few 5 years or so Spurs have become one of the financial giants in the game and as reported on lots of media platforms have managed to surpass Man Utd in terms of turn over.
However as a fan (Spurs). This new league doesnt interested me. Football is about dreams, scoring that goal to win a cup final, taking your local village side to a Prem league giant in the FA CUP. Earning your right to play in the champions league by showing consistent good performances throughout the season.
If its handed on a plate wheres the journey, where the ups and downs. Wheres the oh well next year will be our year mentality?
All fans need to make a stand and say no more.