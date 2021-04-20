Photo: Gary Neville raises a glass to the ESL after it’s embarrassing collapse this evening

Gary Neville has been one of the main pundits in the UK who’s led the fight against the formation of the ESL with his punditry on Sky Sports, and it’s now starting to look like he’s one of the many voices who have been heard.

The proposal is quickly starting to fall apart this evening as it’s reported that a few of the teams are starting to pull out, so it’s impossible to see how it gets off the ground.

Ed Woodward has been forced to resign so it’s clear that there are going to be consequences, and Neville took the chance to raise a glass in celebration this evening: