Photo: “What has happened to our beautiful game? ” Chelsea legend John Terry speaks out on ESL formation

Admittedly we need to see active players and coaches from the ESL founder clubs to speak out for the pressure to reach intolerable levels for those behind it, but we’re continuing to see legendary figures speak out against it.

The initial reaction from genuine Chelsea fans appears to be negative at the prospect of the ESL actually happening, and John Terry has since taken to Instagram to make his point:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Terry (@johnterry.26)

The current setup was far from perfect but at least it was still a competitive sport which had meaning, and Terry appears to be the latest important name to confirm that he’s not in agreement with it.