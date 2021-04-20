Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has today deleted his Twitter account after a bizarre post on the social media platform at 7.17pm.
Aubameyang, who has missed the side’s last three games after contracting Malaria whilst away on international duty, started his post with ‘I ain’t missed you Twitter’ – followed by some laughing emojis.
The 31-year-old was angered by the fact that no one was ‘allowed’ to talk about ‘anything’ other than football and the European Super League, which Arsenal are yet to show signs of withdrawing from.
Aubameyang stressed that there was ‘no’ more commentary on the Covid-19 pandemic, ‘online abuse’ and ‘racism’ in his eyes in an expression of thoughts that show off anti-establishment vibes.
The Gunners’ skipper added that he actually felt ‘better’ whilst he was sick with no phone than he is ‘now’ before swiftly turning the device off and surprisingly deleting his Twitter account.
See More: Video: Arsenal fans will love these comments from WWE owner Vince McMahon over Stan Kroenke’s incompetence
After this bizarre tweet, Aubameyang has now deleted his twitter account. pic.twitter.com/avvRtI0FNQ
— Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) April 20, 2021
Aubameyang is nothing if not a character. If we’re being totally honest, the Gabon international has made some valid points here, or tried to before his mind ran away.