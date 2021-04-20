Menu

Photos: Barcelona still trying to force ESL project through as fans make their feelings clear around the Nou Camp

The whole “Mes Que un Club” ethos is going to be tested like never before at Barcelona in the next few weeks, with a decision to be made between money and respecting the history and heritage of the cup.

A report from COPE has indicated that the Barca board still want to sell out for the riches of the ESL, and it’s only Man City who have pulled out so far:

This announcement has coincided with graffiti appearing around the Nou Camp which is condemning the club’s actions if they do want to go ahead with this, so they’ve put themselves in an impossible situation.

“Barca is not a business company” “Laporta, this shouldn’t be your first job.” From outside the Camp Nou from Barca

 

There are also suggestions that the club is trying to stay quiet until they see what the fans really think, so it’s some grade A levels of spinelessness from the leaders if that is the case:

  1. Philip says:
    April 20, 2021 at 11:12 pm

    ESL will be devastatingly chaotic in a world of football.it will undermine the fairness that collectively bestow oppourtunities on teams to reach unprecedented level.it fuels greed and ego on the part of the founders.PEREZ,BE WARNED!Don’t ruin our enjoyment.

