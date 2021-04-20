Photos: Barcelona still trying to force ESL project through as fans make their feelings clear around the Nou Camp

The whole “Mes Que un Club” ethos is going to be tested like never before at Barcelona in the next few weeks, with a decision to be made between money and respecting the history and heritage of the cup.

A report from COPE has indicated that the Barca board still want to sell out for the riches of the ESL, and it’s only Man City who have pulled out so far:

? Informa J. A. Alcalá ? Termina la reunión telemática de los 12 clubes de la Superliga ? @FCBarcelona y @Atleti siguen en el proyecto ? El @ManCity anuncia su salida ??????? El @ChelseaFC no ha confirmado que se vaya pero ha expresado sus dudas sobre la solidez del proyecto pic.twitter.com/77sIjwnF2Y — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) April 20, 2021

This announcement has coincided with graffiti appearing around the Nou Camp which is condemning the club’s actions if they do want to go ahead with this, so they’ve put themselves in an impossible situation.

There are also suggestions that the club is trying to stay quiet until they see what the fans really think, so it’s some grade A levels of spinelessness from the leaders if that is the case: