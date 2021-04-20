Arsenal identify risky potential forward transfer as Arteta faces replacing both Aubameyang and Lacazette

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer deal for Borussia Monchengladbach forward Alassane Plea this summer.

The France international is being linked with the Gunners by Todo Fichajes, who add that Mikel Arteta could face a fight to keep both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette at the end of this season.

Plea looks like he could be a good option for Arsenal after impressing in the Bundesliga, but it could be a risky move as well.

Already 28 years of age, Plea’s scoring record is not the best, with just four in the German top flight so far this season, and ten in all competitions.

Plea also scored a total of ten goals last term and 15 the year before that, though he’s also capable of performing well out wide and contributing assists for his team-mates.

It might be that Plea would also score more in a better team, though even Aubameyang has struggled to get service in this Arsenal side this season.

All in all, the north London giants probably need to show a bit more ambition here if they want to be serious contenders for a top four place again.

