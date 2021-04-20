Premier League duo “close to losing their nerve” over controversial Super League move

Two English clubs are reportedly close to losing their nerve over the controversial plans to form a new European Super League.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have all announced they’re signing up to join the breakaway competition, but it may be that some of these teams are now having their doubts.

Oliver Holt of the Daily Mail has tweeted an update about the situation, stating that two unnamed Premier League sides may be sweating over the decision, and it will be interesting to see if we learn who they are and if this puts the whole Super League idea into jeopardy…

Hearing the first cracks may be beginning to appear in the ugly, misshapen edifice of the ESL. Told two English clubs are close to losing their nerve. — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) April 20, 2021

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp didn’t seem to happy with the plans when he spoke about it last night, whereas Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel didn’t express a particularly strong opinion one way or another, simply stating that he trusts his club.

So far, the reaction to the Super League news has been almost entirely negative, but it’s hard to imagine these wealthy owners involved will back down after coming this close to founding the new competition, which should be of huge financial benefit to them.

