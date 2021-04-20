Real Madrid rival Manchester United for potential £50million transfer

Real Madrid are reportedly rivalling Manchester United for the potential transfer of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

The highly-rated young Frenchman has shone in La Liga this season and it seems only a matter of time before he earns himself a move to a bigger club.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid are now looking into signing Kounde as a replacement for Raphael Varane, whose future at the Bernabeu is in doubt as he nears the final year of his contract.

Kounde would undoubtedly be a fine signing for Real if Varane did end up leaving, but this could be bad news for Man Utd.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of central defenders this summer, with Kounde among them, according to a recent report from Eurosport.

The 22-year-old is also expected to cost around £50million, as per a previous report from the Sun.

United will hope they can still win the race for Kounde’s signature, as he seems ideal to partner Harry Maguire after the unconvincing performances of the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

