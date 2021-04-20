Real Madrid squad vs Cadiz: Major problems for Zidane’s side as injury problems mount

At one point it did look like Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid would run away with the La Liga title this season, but they’ve struggled to put a run of wins together lately and the gap has shrunk.

They still enjoy a three point lead over Real Madrid and Barcelona are five points away with a game in hand, but it means that every game is now vital as the season draws to a close.

Real have a ton of injury problems just now and that played a big part as they dropped points against Getafe at the weekend, while the squad list for the game against Cadiz tomorrow night doesn’t look particularly promising either:

Isco and Casemiro are the only recognised senior options to play in the centre of the pitch, although you could also argue that Isco is at his best in a more advanced position so it doesn’t really suit him to play in the deeper role either.

Cadiz should be safe from relegation now and they are good at home so they can go into this without pressure and knowing they have a good chance to cause an upset, so Zidane might finally need to start relying on some of the kids.