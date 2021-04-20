Spurs identify sought-after Bundesliga boss as Mourinho replacement – report

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly identified RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann as the man to replace Jose Mourinho.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim Brendan Rodgers, Scott Parker, Graham Potter and Nuno Espirito Santo are also ‘admired’ by the North London outfit.

Spurs made the shocking decision to sack Mourinho just five days before potentially clinching the club’s first piece of silverware in 13 years, with the Tottenham set to take on Manchester City in the League Cup final.

Nagelsmann, if the Mail are to be believed, would be a huge coup by Spurs, with the 33-year-old one of the most sought-after managers in the world football right now.

The RB Leipzig boss has previously been linked with a switch to German champions Bayern Munich, as per ESPN, but is said to have rejected the opportunity.

Spurs fans would likely enjoy football under Nagelsmann a lot more than they did with Mourinho, as the the young manager’s brand is closer to that of Mauricio Pochettino than simply parking the bus and hoping to break on the counter.