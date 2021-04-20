Menu

“This is not what we signed up for” – Could Liverpool, Man Utd & co. be getting cold feet over Super League?

Kaveh Solhekol has provided another update on the European Super League, suggesting some key figures at the Premier League’s big six are getting cold feet about the idea.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham yesterday announced plans to join a new breakaway competition, and the news has not gone down at all well with fans or pundits alike.

Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol has already spoken today about why he thinks the plans could collapse, and he’s provided another intriguing update.

In the tweet below, Solhekol says some club executives are not happy with how this has all been handled, with one saying it’s not what they signed up for…

It really could be that the powers-that-be didn’t anticipate such a strong negative response to the Super League plans, and it might be that the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd won’t quite be brave enough to go through with it and risk alienating their fans to such an extent.

This will certainly be one to watch…

  1. Morten Bakke says:
    April 20, 2021 at 11:05 am

    I’m over the anger period and are now just depressed. This is absolutely the worst that could happen. Can’t even focus on my job and just keep surfing around on information on this topic. Just mindblown and sick that 28 years of supporting Liverpool (since I was 6) have come to such a permanent end. I can’t and I will not support this. I’m done.

    Reply

