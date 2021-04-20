Two Manchester United stars personally ‘confronted’ chief Ed Woodward as club now prepare to exit European Super League plans

In shock news exclusively broken by our very own Leah Smith, Man United stars Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire ‘confronted’ the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over the Super League plans…

Leah, whose other work can be found here and followed below, has just dropped another bombshell piece of news, minutes after reporting that the Red Devils ‘will’ now withdraw from the plans.

Leah adds that Manchester United players were ‘revolted’ at the news that they were one of the founding clubs for a competition that would ruin football.

It’s reported that club captain Harry Maguire and left-back Luke Shaw were both ‘heavily involved’ in the revolt, taking it all the way to the ‘very top’ and actually confronting Woodward.

Their support seems to have done the trick, as the club are now in the process of withdrawing from the competition and Ed Woodward has resigned from his powerful role at the club, per the Athletic.

Man United players revolted behind the scenes. Shaw and Maguire both heavily involved. They took it to the very top and confronted Ed Woodward. ESL IS DONE! — Leah Smith (@LeahSmith_) April 20, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Ed Woodward humiliatingly resigns as Man United Chairman after failed ESL launch Man United ‘will’ withdraw from European Super League and when official confirmation will be made as Atletico Madrid also follow Chelsea path Chelsea ‘preparing documentation’ to request withdrawal from European Super League in brilliant news after horrific plans to join – BBC

News of United’s impending withdrawal from the rotten plans came soon after it was reported that Chelsea were in the process of an exit, whilst Man City and Atletico Madrid are also on the way out.

Whilst the right decisions seem to have been made after all, the decision-makers at the founding clubs can and should never be forgiven for this greedy idea that goes against everything football is about.