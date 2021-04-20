Menu

Video: Gary Neville’s brilliant parting dig at Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City & Tottenham on Monday Night Football

Arsenal FC Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Manchester United legend Gary Neville cheered on the opponents of Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham in their upcoming Premier League games as he closed out Monday Night Football last night.

Watch the clip below as Neville cheers on Brighton, Southampton, Aston Villa and Everton as the fixtures are read out…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

This comes as the big six face huge criticism for signing up to the controversial new European Super League.

More Stories / European Super League
Newcastle fans will love Alan Shearer’s passionate response to European Super League plans
“This is not what we signed up for” – Could Liverpool, Man Utd & co. be getting cold feet over Super League?
Manchester United star confronted club chief over Super League plans

Manchester United and Liverpool are also involved in this potential new breakaway league.

“It sounded like a porn movie!” Which Man Utd star woke up an entire hotel with his bedroom antics? Click here to find out!

More Stories Gary Neville

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.