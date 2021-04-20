Video: Gary Neville’s brilliant parting dig at Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City & Tottenham on Monday Night Football

Manchester United legend Gary Neville cheered on the opponents of Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham in their upcoming Premier League games as he closed out Monday Night Football last night.

Watch the clip below as Neville cheers on Brighton, Southampton, Aston Villa and Everton as the fixtures are read out…

? How Gary Neville closed out Monday Night Football pic.twitter.com/Mdsju1aEje — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) April 19, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

This comes as the big six face huge criticism for signing up to the controversial new European Super League.

Manchester United and Liverpool are also involved in this potential new breakaway league.

