Juventus chief confirms Super League is dead after Man United, Liverpool & co. pull out

Juventus chief and Super League founder Andrea Agnelli has confirmed the plan to form a new breakaway competition now cannot go ahead.

The Italian giants were part of a group of 12 clubs who attempted to launch a new tournament, along with Premier League giants Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

However, the plans were met with a furious backlash from pretty much everyone involved in football, from fans and pundits alike, and later from players and managers as well.

This led to the English clubs all confirming last night that they were pulling out of the Super League, and that seems to have left the plan in tatters.

Agnelli has now more or less confirmed this with his quotes today, which have been picked up by the Guardian.

When asked if the Super League could still go ahead without Man Utd, Liverpool and co., Agnelli said: “To be frank and honest no, evidently that is not the case.”

Fans will be pleased that this poorly-thought-out idea now won’t be happening, but many will still be angered at how all of this was handled in the first place.

