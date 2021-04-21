Real Madrid are reportedly set to win the race for the transfer of Bayern Munich star David Alaba this summer.

The Austria international is set to become a free agent as he nears the end of his contract at the Allianz Arena, and it looks like his future is now more or less settled.

As per Max Bielefeld of Sky Sports Germany in the tweet below, Alaba has agreed a deal to join Real Madrid on a five-year contract, though it has not officially been signed yet…

Sky sources: David Alaba has agreed a 5 year contract until 2026 with @realmadrid. Barcelona is not an option anymore. Contract not signed yet, but will be in the next weeks ??? #TransferUpdate @Sky_Torben @Sky_Marc pic.twitter.com/jo7DIVjO8g — Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) April 20, 2021

Still, this looks like it’s more or less done, with Bielefeld adding that Alaba looks set to join Real Madrid over Barcelona.

Alaba is also previously reported to have rejected an approach from Chelsea, which is undoubtedly a blow for the west London giants…

Update Alaba: He has decided to decline the huge offer from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Sky sources. He also said no to Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea, who tried to convince him recently. His priority remains Spain: @realmadrid or @FCBarcelona #TransferUpdate @Sky_Marc pic.twitter.com/3cxS5B21rf — Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) March 22, 2021

Alaba has had a great career at Bayern and could have been an important addition to Thomas Tuchel’s side, with Chelsea a little short of reliable defensive options.

The Blues could do with a long-term replacement for the ageing Thiago Silva, while Alaba could also have been an upgrade on Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen.

Barcelona could also have done with Alaba as a long-term successor to Gerard Pique after a difficult couple of seasons, but it seems he’ll be playing his football at the Bernabeu before long.