Contract agreed: Real Madrid poised to beat Barcelona & Chelsea to transfer of Bundesliga star

Real Madrid are reportedly set to win the race for the transfer of Bayern Munich star David Alaba this summer.

The Austria international is set to become a free agent as he nears the end of his contract at the Allianz Arena, and it looks like his future is now more or less settled.

As per Max Bielefeld of Sky Sports Germany in the tweet below, Alaba has agreed a deal to join Real Madrid on a five-year contract, though it has not officially been signed yet…

Still, this looks like it’s more or less done, with Bielefeld adding that Alaba looks set to join Real Madrid over Barcelona.

Alaba is also previously reported to have rejected an approach from Chelsea, which is undoubtedly a blow for the west London giants…

Alaba has had a great career at Bayern and could have been an important addition to Thomas Tuchel’s side, with Chelsea a little short of reliable defensive options.

The Blues could do with a long-term replacement for the ageing Thiago Silva, while Alaba could also have been an upgrade on Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen.

Barcelona could also have done with Alaba as a long-term successor to Gerard Pique after a difficult couple of seasons, but it seems he’ll be playing his football at the Bernabeu before long.

