Arsenal linked with La Liga full-back after Hector Bellerin decides to leave the Gunners this summer

Arsenal are being linked with a move for Real Betis right-back Emerson Royal, who is part-owned by Barcelona.

While Emerson’s only La Liga appearances have come in Real Betis colours, his contractual complexity makes him a Barcelona asset, too, with the Catalan giants having joined forces with their league counterparts to bring him to Spain.

The Brazilian is now considered among the best full-backs in La Liga, which leaves the two clubs with a decision to make. Will Emerson continue at Betis, move to Barca or be shipped on elsewhere?

While it certainly doesn’t seem like a definitive decision has been made, Todo Fichajes do report that Arsenal are willing to increase the attractiveness of option three for both clubs by tabling a bid for the 22-year-old this summer.

As per the report, Hector Bellerin has his heart set on an exit from the Emirates this summer, with Emerson being lined up as a possible replacement. Todo Fichajes claim that the Gunners will soon be reaching out to his representatives to begin discussing personal terms.

The report notes that Emerson is valued in the region of €25M. If Arsenal are legitimately looking at striking personal terms already, they must be pretty confident in their capability to meet that asking price.

Arsenal fans will likely be glad that the club are not cheaping out when it comes to replacing Bellerin, should he choose to depart, but the La Masia product has been a long-serving member of the squad.

He gets it, and that means something nowadays.