Mesut Ozil tweets cheeky dig at failed Super League as former club Arsenal pull out

Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has tweeted a cheeky dig at the failed European Super League after plans over the new breakaway competition quickly collapsed yesterday evening.

Ozil had made it clear earlier in the day that he was against the proposals, which saw his former club Arsenal join their Premier League rivals Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham in setting up a controversial new tournament alongside other European giants Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Here’s what Ozil originally had to say as the Super League plans initially looked like going through…

Later in the day, however, the whole idea imploded in spectacular style as clubs pulled out, with Arsenal among those announcing their U-turn.

Ozil then joked that the Turkish SuperLig is the only Super League…

Ozil left Arsenal for Fenerbahce in the January transfer window but will no doubt remain popular with Gooners for the stance he took here.

He’s far from the only one, however, with the Super League plans met with almost unanimous hostility right from the off.

