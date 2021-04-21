Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has restored his Twitter account less than 24 hours after being appalled by the social media platform, which led the striker to delete/deactivate his profile.

The 31-year-old believes he was ‘too emotional’ last night, when he personally felt as though the uproar against the European Super League Arsenal signed up to took away focus from Covid-19 and racism.

Aubameyang, who has missed the side’s last three games after contracting malaria, now shared that Tuesday was a ‘big day’ for football and an even ‘bigger’ one for ‘social justice’.

The centre-forward certainly didn’t need to apologise to his 1.7m followers for the outburst, which came across in a bizarre manner but certainly raised some solid points.

Got a bit too emotional last night. Bottom line is – yesterday was a big day for football and our fans and an even bigger day for social justice ?????? — AUBA?? (@Auba) April 21, 2021

Some Arsenal fans may actually prefer to see their players being ’emotional’ and outspoken on certain subjects, it is miles better than staying silent, especially in the situation of the European Super League.

The Gunners announced that they would be withdrawing from the process last night, alongside their fellow ‘Big Six’ misfits, but they were at least man enough to acknowledge the ‘mistake’ and ‘apologise’.