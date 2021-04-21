Arsenal legend urges Mikel Arteta to sign four players, including Premier League trio

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas has urged Mikel Arteta to sign four players in this summer’s transfer window.

Writing in his column for Just Arsenal, the Gunners great made it clear he felt four new signings were the absolute minimum the club needed to bring in for next season after this hugely disappointing campaign.

Arsenal are currently 9th in the Premier League table, and it certainly makes sense for them to make changes to this under-achieving squad, with Thomas providing some very decent suggestions.

The former midfielder named Wilfried Zaha, Yves Bissouma, Achraf Hakimi and Ryan Bertrand as his preferred options to come in at the Emirates Stadium.

“To get us back to challenging for the Top Four again, Arteta needs 100% to bring in a minimum of 4 players this summer,” Thomas said.

“LB, RB, CM, LW. My picks would be Bertrand, Hakimi, Bissouma and Zaha, but there are plenty players of quality out there.

“I am sure the club has done their homework on this and will be doing their best to improve the squad again in the summer.”

Zaha would surely be a popular pick to provide more spark up front, with recent signings Nicolas Pepe and Willian not really working out for Arsenal.

Bissouma is another player who has shone in the Premier League with Brighton, while the experienced Bertrand could be a useful squad player due to Kieran Tierney’s questionable injury record.

Hakimi is another hugely promising talent who could undoubtedly do a job for Arsenal, who could do with an upgrade on the inconsistent Hector Bellerin.

