Aston Villa are reportedly looking set to rival West Ham for the transfer of Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard.

The England international has been in superb form since joining the Hammers on loan back in January, and it would make sense if they were now eager to strike a permanent deal for him.

However, it seems Lingard’s form has also, unsurprisingly, got other teams interested, with Aston Villa also interested in snapping him up this summer, according to Football Insider.

The report states that Lingard is seen as ideal for this Villa side, and it would certainly be intriguing to see him linking up with Jack Grealish in their attack.

The 28-year-old might also still have a role to play at Man Utd after showing what he can do for West Ham, but it remains to be seen if he’d risk returning to the club after his lack of playing time there earlier this season as well as for much of the previous campaign.

Lingard might be well advised to stay at West Ham if possible, with the player truly relaunching his career under David Moyes and looking happy on the pitch once again.

“It sounded like a porn movie!” Which Man Utd star woke up an entire hotel with his bedroom antics? Click here to find out!