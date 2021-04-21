Barcelona have reportedly held intense talks with Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero as they close in on a deal to land the Argentine on a free transfer.

Aguero is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and his future has been the subject of much speculation in recent times.

It seems, however, that this saga is now nearing its conclusion, with TyC Sports claiming he’s edging closer to agreeing a move to Barcelona.

It’s a blow to see Aguero leaving the Premier League after such a great career in English football, especially as it looked for a while like he might possibly stay here for a little while longer.

TyC Sports had also linked Aguero with Chelsea, though it now looks like he’s heading to the Nou Camp instead, where he could form a mouth-watering partnership with fellow countryman Lionel Messi.

Chelsea could do with a new signing up front, however, so must now look for alternatives if they are to miss out on Aguero.

The Blues have not really ever looked like challenging for the Premier League title this season due to the poor form of Timo Werner since his move from RB Leipzig last summer.

A more proven goal-scorer at this level would have been ideal, with Aguero likely to have been a very decent option for a year or two.

