Chelsea Supporters’ Trust call for Blues chairman to resign after Super League fiasco

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust has released a statement in response to the news of the Blues pulling out of the proposed European Super League.

The project now appears to be dead in the water after a dramatic 48 hours or so in which the Premier League big six of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham announced they were joining a new breakaway competition before U-turning after a hugely negative reaction from fans and pundits alike.

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust is not entirely satisfied, however, and has called for a full explanation as to how such a plan came to be without more honesty and openness towards fans, while they also called for the resignation of chairman Bruce Buck.

See below for their statement in full…

The @ChelseaSTrust board have issued the following statement regarding the #EuropeanSuperLeague WE DID IT TOGETHER ? pic.twitter.com/pPDjgOYBUF — Chelsea Supporters’ Trust (@ChelseaSTrust) April 21, 2021

It seems clear that this whole saga is far from over, with fans clearly enraged at what has gone on in what could be a big turning point for how the game is run in this country.

