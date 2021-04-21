Menu

Chelsea Supporters’ Trust call for Blues chairman to resign after Super League fiasco

Chelsea FC
The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust has released a statement in response to the news of the Blues pulling out of the proposed European Super League.

The project now appears to be dead in the water after a dramatic 48 hours or so in which the Premier League big six of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham announced they were joining a new breakaway competition before U-turning after a hugely negative reaction from fans and pundits alike.

MORE: Chelsea players ‘not happy’ with Super League plans

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust is not entirely satisfied, however, and has called for a full explanation as to how such a plan came to be without more honesty and openness towards fans, while they also called for the resignation of chairman Bruce Buck.

See below for their statement in full…

It seems clear that this whole saga is far from over, with fans clearly enraged at what has gone on in what could be a big turning point for how the game is run in this country.

