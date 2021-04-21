Menu

Ibrahima Konate to Liverpool transfer agreed and set to be made official on May 1st

The Ibrahima Konate to Liverpool transfer is all but a done deal, CaughtOffside understands.

The RB Leipzig defender has agreed a £32million move to Anfield and the deal looks set to be made official on May 1st.

Liverpool look in urgent need of a new centre-back, with Konate fitting the bill perfectly after his superb form in the Bundesliga this season.

It’s been a nightmare season of injuries in that area of the pitch for Liverpool, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all missing much of the campaign.

Konate should be a very useful addition to the squad and Liverpool fans will be delighted if they can land such a promising player for as little as £32m.

Konate warm-up

Ibrahima Konate is set to join Liverpool

The 21-year-old surely has a big future in the game and also looks ideally suited for the rigours of Premier League football.

Liverpool also have Ozan Kabak on loan at the moment but his long-term future remains unclear, so the club have done well to also wrap up a deal for Konate.

