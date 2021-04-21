Menu

Video: John W Henry refuses to answer questions on Liverpool future

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool owner John W Henry refused to answer questions on his future or send a message to the club’s fans following the farce of the short-lived European Super League.

The Premier League champions were one of 12 teams who tried to form a breakaway competition, along with the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Liverpool’s ownership has come under huge criticism for their role in the saga, but it seems Henry was in no mood to discuss any of it in this video clip below…

More Stories / Latest News
Video: “I’ve let you down” – John W Henry breaks silence over ESL with apology to fans, Klopp and Liverpool players
Jose Mourinho’s agent already set for talks over La Liga job following Tottenham exit
Manchester City strikes partnership with Brazilian giant to share intel on young South American players

“It sounded like a porn movie!” Which Man Utd star woke up an entire hotel with his bedroom antics? Click here to find out!

UPDATE:

Henry later issued a public apology to Liverpool fans, as well as to manager Jurgen Klopp and the players:

More Stories john w henry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.