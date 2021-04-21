Video: John W Henry refuses to answer questions on Liverpool future

Liverpool owner John W Henry refused to answer questions on his future or send a message to the club’s fans following the farce of the short-lived European Super League.

The Premier League champions were one of 12 teams who tried to form a breakaway competition, along with the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Liverpool’s ownership has come under huge criticism for their role in the saga, but it seems Henry was in no mood to discuss any of it in this video clip below…

NEW | Liverpool FC owner John Henry with little to say on the collapse of his shambolic super league plan when the BBC’s @BizFleury caught up with him in Boston last night at the Fenway Park Stadium https://t.co/YSwvGQyty2 pic.twitter.com/JE1g5iEjj3 — Dan Roan (@danroan) April 21, 2021

“It sounded like a porn movie!” Which Man Utd star woke up an entire hotel with his bedroom antics? Click here to find out!

UPDATE:

Henry later issued a public apology to Liverpool fans, as well as to manager Jurgen Klopp and the players: