Jose Mourinho’s agent already set for talks over La Liga job following Tottenham exit

The agent of Jose Mourinho is reportedly already making decent strides towards getting his client a new job.

Mourinho was only just sacked by Tottenham on Monday, but it seems he’s now in the frame to take over at Valencia, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report claims Mourinho’s agent Jorge Mendes has already been in touch with Valencia to arrange a meeting over a potential move.

It would be intriguing to see the Portuguese tactician back in Spanish football after the success he enjoyed at Real Madrid earlier in his career.

Still, Mourinho arguably looks a spent force after difficult spells at Spurs and Manchester United in recent times, with the Special One no longer looking like one of the very finest coaches in the game.

Valencia could be taking a gamble if they do end up moving for him, but it’s also hard to turn down the opportunity to hire someone with his CV when he becomes available.

