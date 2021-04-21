Arsenal on alert for classy attacker made available for transfer

Arsenal are reportedly on alert for the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Julian Draxler as he’s made available this summer.

According to Fussball Transfers, Draxler has been offered to Bayern Munich, who are expected to be in the market for a signing in his position, but it remains to be seen if they’ll take PSG up on their offer.

Arsenal do seem keen on Draxler, however, with the report adding that the Gunners have added the Germany international to their list of targets for the summer.

It would be fair to say that Draxler hasn’t really lived up to the potential he showed as a youngster, though the 27-year-old remains a quality player on his day.

Arsenal are also short of spark in attack after a pretty dire season, with the form of recent signings Nicolas Pepe and Willian leaving much to be desired.

Draxler could be an upgrade if he can regain his best form, and it might be that he’d benefit from a change of scene and a chance to play more regularly.

There’s plenty of competition for places in this world class PSG squad, and that hasn’t helped Draxler’s development, so he might do well to take up an offer from Arsenal if it comes along.

