Exclusive: Newcastle United enquire about Kristoffer Ajer transfer from Celtic

Newcastle United are among the clubs to have enquired to Celtic about a potential transfer deal for versatile defender Kristoffer Ajer.

The 23-year-old has impressed in his time in Scotland, but CaughtOffside now understands that Celtic are preparing for him to leave this summer.

Newcastle are interested in Ajer, who can play centre-back, right-back or defensive midfield, and Norwich City have also registered an interest in signing him.

The desire from both these teams to sign Ajer is strong, so it will now just be a matter of who can end up presenting the better offer to Celtic.

Ajer has been at the club since 2016 and has also had a spell on loan at Kilmarnock, but it will be interesting to see how he performs if he gets a move to the more competitive Premier League.

Newcastle have not had the best of seasons so could undoubtedly benefit from making some changes to their squad this summer, with Ajer looking like he could be an upgrade on their other centre-backs.