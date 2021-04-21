Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted that Tottenham are a “fantastic” and “huge” club, but he’s happy where he is.

The Northern Irish tactician was always likely to be one of the names in the frame for the Spurs job following Jose Mourinho’s sacking this week.

The Foxes won’t want to lose Rodgers after the fine work he’s done at the King Power Stadium, while he’s also highly rated in the game for his previous work at Liverpool, Celtic and Swansea City.

Tottenham currently have Ryan Mason in temporary charge of the club, but one imagines they’ll soon opt to hire a bigger name, most likely in time for next season.

Rodgers, however, has moved to cool talk that he could be heading for north London, insisting he’s currently at a top club already.

“It’s football, there is always speculation around, every job which comes up there will always be different managers speculated to go in,” Rodgers is quoted by talkSPORT.

“Tottenham is a fantastic club, it’s a huge club but my focus is here. I’m at a world-class training facility, the project we’re in here we still want to develop and have a lot of work to do.

“I have a great connection with the players, the board and we have plans to keep progressing.

“While I have the energy, the happiness and see that challenge continuing I’m very happy to be here. You can’t stop gossip but I don’t think about it.”

In fairness, with Leicester possibly heading for Champions League qualification and looking forward to an FA Cup final against Chelsea, there seems little reason for Rodgers to look to leave right now as he reaps the rewards for his fine work.

