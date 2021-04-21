Loads of Liverpool fans do not seem at all convinced by the official apology issued by Reds owner John W Henry.

The Merseyside giants were one of 12 teams involved in attempting to set up a new European Super League, along with big names like Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

However, these sides have quickly been forced to pull the plug on the project after it proved hugely unpopular with fans and pundits alike.

Liverpool’s owners have no doubt let the fans down for trying to push this through without more honesty and openness with supporters, and it seems Henry’s apology is not enough for most fans, judging by the reaction on Twitter.

"I've let you down" – John W Henry has apologised to Liverpool fans, players and Jurgen Klopppic.twitter.com/TcDDJHB9cc — Mark Brus (@mbrus88) April 21, 2021

See below as many LFC fans still want to see the current owners leave Anfield, and we imagine many fans at the other big six clubs will feel the same.

At least Henry as attempted to reach out to fans and it will be interesting to see if other club chiefs follow suit, but it might not do much good if fans react like this lot are…

Liverpool owners “I want to apologise”. Sorry not good enough. Out of my club #LFC — *Peregrine Goodfellow (@PeregrineGoodf1) April 21, 2021

Sorry is not enough. You betrayed the trust of the fans of Liverpool and of Jurgen Klopp by signing up in the first place. Its high time the Liverpool fans stood up and boycotted games, the fans dont trust you anymore.#FSGOut https://t.co/DRRCniCAXu — Conor Wells #BoycottEuropeanSuperLeague (@CW_Wells123) April 21, 2021

get out of my club??#FSGOut — fantastic kopite (@prasanna_pdl) April 21, 2021

not enough !!!! its just words ! we get enough of those of our useless government! Actions over the following weeks and months might go along way ! Being a Liverpool fan I think all those teams should be relegated! but it won't happen ! — paul anthony (beep bop beep) (@redcookster71) April 21, 2021