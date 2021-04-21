(Photos) Leaked Manchester City 2021/22 kit includes Sergio Aguero tribute

Manchester City’s new home kit looks to have been leaked online, and it contains a tribute to the departing Sergio Aguero.

Is this a classy touch or a bit cheesy? You decide…but here are the images, courtesy of Footy Headlines, of the new shirt, with a reference to Aguero’s late, late title-winning goal against Queens Park Rangers in 2012…

City fans will surely love to see this tribute to Aguero as he prepares to leave the club this summer after a great career at the Etihad Stadium.

The Argentine will undoubtedly go down as one of City’s best ever players and indeed one of the greatest to ever play in the Premier League.