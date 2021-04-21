Menu

“What an absolute weasel” – These Man United fans call for #GlazersOut after Super League open letter

Joel Glazer issued an open letter to the Manchester United supporters in wake of the European Super League fiasco, which has put the club’s leadership under the spotlight.

Man United were one of the 12 clubs who enrolled to be a part of the European Super League, including the Big Six in the Premier League. As you may well have heard over the past 24 hours, it’s fast unravelled.

MORE: Joel Glazer breaks ESL silence in open letter to Man United fans

The Red Devils issued a short statement yesterday evening confirming that they would no longer be participating in the European Super League, and that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward would be stepping down.

On Wednesday afternoon, Joel Glazer then had his say in the form of a statement which was published on the official Manchester United website.

“You made very clear your opposition to the European Super League, and we have listened. We got it wrong, and we want to show that we can put things right.” (read the full statement here)

Glazer admitted that the club’s hierarchy had made a mistake, but stopped short of apologising for doing so. Man United fans do not appear to have found it particularly sincere, as can be read in the replies…

