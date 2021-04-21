Menu

Video: Man United star Pogba gets fouled, ref tells him “don’t take the p***!”

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was told to stop taking the p*** after being fouled in the Burnley game.

That’s a pretty brutal response from a referee, to be honest…

Pogba won’t be happy about this, and Man Utd fans may well feel it’s a harsh response as he did look to be taken down unfairly.

Mason Greenwood got a little bit of revenge shortly afterwards though…

