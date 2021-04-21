Spades of Arsenal fans have been left in awe following rumours that former star and academy graduate Jack Wilshere will attend protests at the Emirates Stadium against owner Stan Kroenke.

Mega-rich American Kroenke, who owns a plethora of a top-league sports organisations, including Arsenal, is facing further wrath from the fanbase after the club signed up to the European Super League.

Thankfully, the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ all announced their plans to withdraw from the selfish and greedy competition that would’ve ruined football, but Arsenal fans will not forgive, neither forget.

Kroenke is already frowned upon by many sections of the fanbase owing to a lack of investment into the club and the recent decision to bring Arsenal’s historical name into disrepute is unforgivable.

Arsenal fans on social media have now run wild after unconfirmed rumours that Jack Wilshere will attend the demonstration, which is to be hold outside their Emirates Stadium home on Friday evening.

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, currently at Bournemouth, is rumoured to be joining protests against Stan Kroenke outside the Emirates Stadium on Friday evening. #afc #KroenkeOut Once a Gooner.. @JackWilshere ? pic.twitter.com/wLAq4LdxHu — afcstuff (@afcstuff) April 21, 2021

.@JackWilshere is rumoured to be joining protests against Kroenke at the Emirates on Friday evening. So proud of him ? #afc pic.twitter.com/HMe36r8EFL — Arsenal Focus (@FocusArsenal) April 21, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Video: Chelsea Woman keeper Ann-Katrin Berger makes stunning reflex save during top of the table clash with Man City Video: John Stones shown straight red card for Man City in front of England boss Southgate after high challenge on Aston Villa starlet Video: Incisive Man City carve Aston Villa apart with Ederson involved as Phil Foden provides the finish

Here is some reaction from the Arsenal faithful to the unconfirmed reports:

SUPER JACK WILSHERE, OUR HERO! HE KNOWS! — Bhavs (@bhavss14) April 21, 2021

Jack Wilshere joining protests at the Emirates on Friday? IF true, that is huge.#KroenkeOut — Dean (@DeanJamesAFC) April 21, 2021

Super Jack. This is real passion. I wish I lived in London. I would have turned up for sure. Support all the way from India for all fellow Gooners going on friday. #KroenkeOut — Arsene’s Indian Son (@AFCHritz) April 21, 2021

If Indeed @JackWilshere does get involved on Friday That will be massive in my eyes — saxon71 (@stuafc71) April 21, 2021

Need a Jack Wilshere statue outside the Emirates just for this… Also make him the president of AFTV — C’deep (@Chandradeep_) April 21, 2021

Yes 5k apparently turning up — Liam f (@Liamf81106305) April 21, 2021

what a legend — A ? (@afcxman) April 21, 2021

Arsenal through and through #KroenkeOut — Holdini (@RobbieHoldini) April 21, 2021

Hope this is true. Love this guy!!!!! Jacky Boy! — T.Regoz ?? (@6ixSideArsenal) April 21, 2021

As excited as fans may be by this viral rumour, they may have found themselves fooled to the unrealistic chances of it actually happening.

Wilshere, who joined the club at nine and left in the summer of 2018, will no doubt be in the squad for current club Bournemouth’s home Championship tie that kicks off on Saturday at 12.30pm.

It would be incredibly difficult, and perhaps a breach of Covid-19 rules, if Wilshere was to be in North London on Friday night and turn up for duty for the Cherries just the morning after.

If this is in fact a false rumour concocted by some fans, it could actually do more harm than good.

It’s brought attention onto the protests, which could encourage the club and Kroenke to put measures into place that would minimise the impact of the demonstration, perhaps by staffing and policing.