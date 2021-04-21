According to German newspaper Bild, the news from Sky Germany that David Alaba is to sign a five-year contract with Real Madrid has been confirmed, whilst they’ve also shared some other contract details…

With Alaba rejecting both Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea as he prepares to leave Bayern Munich, Bild report that Los Blancos have sorted out an annual salary of €12m net.

€12m net equates to just over €230,000-a-week and the term ‘net’ usually refers to a figure after any deductibles like tax are accounted for.

That’s just the tipping point of the deal, Bild add that the 28-year-old who will join his next club as a free agent this summer will be handed a massive signing bonus of €20 to €30m.

Bild reiterate that Madrid are currently in debt of at least €600m, with all their spending in recent years and the costly renovation of the Santiago Bernabeu bound to be the biggest chunks.

It’s no surprise to see that Alaba is commanding such contract terms, given that it’s very rare that a player of his stature and quality, becomes available on a free whilst under the age of 30.

What is a little concerning is that a club, whilst being one of the biggest in the world, riddled with huge debt are ready to tie themselves to such a deal, especially as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

Alaba has achieved everything there is to achieve with Bayern Munich since his breakthrough into the first-team around a decade ago, with the Austrian superstar now ready for a new challenge.

Alaba burst onto the scene as a left-back, later starring in midfield and centre-back, with the heart of the defence now becoming the star’s natural and preferred position.

It’s certainly important for Madrid to secure Alaba’s signature on a free ahead of their many rivals, but only time will tell if the money they’ve put up to do that will have been worth it.