According to German newspaper Bild, the news from Sky Germany that David Alaba is to sign a five-year contract with Real Madrid has been confirmed, whilst they’ve also shared some other contract details…
With Alaba rejecting both Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea as he prepares to leave Bayern Munich, Bild report that Los Blancos have sorted out an annual salary of €12m net.
€12m net equates to just over €230,000-a-week and the term ‘net’ usually refers to a figure after any deductibles like tax are accounted for.
That’s just the tipping point of the deal, Bild add that the 28-year-old who will join his next club as a free agent this summer will be handed a massive signing bonus of €20 to €30m.
Bild reiterate that Madrid are currently in debt of at least €600m, with all their spending in recent years and the costly renovation of the Santiago Bernabeu bound to be the biggest chunks.
See More: Blow for Liverpool as Reds transfer target house hunting in Madrid
It’s no surprise to see that Alaba is commanding such contract terms, given that it’s very rare that a player of his stature and quality, becomes available on a free whilst under the age of 30.
What is a little concerning is that a club, whilst being one of the biggest in the world, riddled with huge debt are ready to tie themselves to such a deal, especially as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.
Alaba has achieved everything there is to achieve with Bayern Munich since his breakthrough into the first-team around a decade ago, with the Austrian superstar now ready for a new challenge.
Alaba burst onto the scene as a left-back, later starring in midfield and centre-back, with the heart of the defence now becoming the star’s natural and preferred position.
It’s certainly important for Madrid to secure Alaba’s signature on a free ahead of their many rivals, but only time will tell if the money they’ve put up to do that will have been worth it.