Odds slashed on Europa League winner replacing Jose Mourinho at Tottenham

Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has seen his odds on becoming the next Tottenham manager tumble dramatically.

Ladbrokes have been in touch to state that Sarri is now just 4/1 to replace Jose Mourinho at Spurs, despite having been 20/1 at the start of the week.

Sarri is out of work at the moment but has been in charge of top clubs such as Juventus and Napoli in Serie A, whilst winning the Europa League during his single season at Chelsea.

Some Blues fans may well wonder if they really did the right thing letting him go and replacing him with the inexperienced Frank Lampard, who ended up getting sacked midway through this season.

Tottenham sacked Mourinho this week and it will be interesting to see who comes in next, but it seems Sarri might increasingly be in the frame.

The Italian tactician, however, remains the second favourite behind RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Big names are queuing up to permanently replace Mourinho at Spurs but as things stand it looks like it’ll be a two-horse race between Nagelsmann and Sarri for the role.”

Next Tottenham Manager odds (Ladbrokes)

Julian Nagelsmann – 11/4

Maurizio Sarri – 4/1

Brendan Rodgers – 5/1

Eddie Howe – 8/1

Ryan Mason – 8/1

Scott Parker – 9/1

Rafa Benitez – 9/1