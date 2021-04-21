Super League timeline: How it all unfolded and fell apart as Liverpool, Man United and co. perform stunning U-turn

It’s been one of the most dramatic stories in recent football history, so here’s a recap of how the whole Super League drama unfolded as the project now looks dead in the water, with Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham all confirming they’ve pulled out.

Here’s a summary of the major events of the last few days…

Sunday 18 April

1pm – The story is first reported by the Times, with Manchester City reported to not yet be on board.

2pm – Further reports state City are now among the 15 clubs to form a new European Super League, alongside Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

8.30pm – The UK government criticise the plan, saying: “plans for a European Super League would be very damaging for football and we support football authorities in taking action.”

11pm – Official statements from the Premier League big six appear on their websites, while Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is confirmed as the Super League’s president.

Monday 19 April

9am – Manchester United’s Ed Woodward and Juventus’s Andrea Agnelli are among those to resign from their roles as representatives in the European Club Association.

10am – Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig confirm they do not wish to join the Super League.

11am – Paris Saint-Germain and former Man Utd midfielder Ander Herrera becomes the first player to explicitly state his opposition to the plans.

2pm – UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin slams the “disgraceful” clubs involved and threatens players with being banned from participating in the World Cup and European Championships.

3pm – Man Utd midfielder Bruno Fernandes becomes one of the biggest names to hint he’s against the idea of the Super League with a post on Instagram.

5pm – The UK government continues to push hard against the proposals, vowing to do whatever it takes to block it from happening.

7pm – Jurgen Klopp hints he’s not happy with the Super League format before Liverpool’s game against Leeds United. The Leeds players wear ‘Earn it!’ on their shirts in protest to the plans as they warm up before the match.

9pm – Florentino Perez insists he is trying to ‘save football’ with his role in the Super League.

10pm – James Milner joins his manager in making it clear he opposes the Super League plans, saying he hopes it doesn’t happen.

Tuesday 20 April

10am – Everton break their silence on the Super League, releasing a statement saying: “On behalf of everyone associated with Everton, we respectfully ask that the proposals are immediately withdrawn.”

11am – The first reports start to filter through of some members of the big six having cold feet over the move, particularly Manchester City and Chelsea.

1.30pm – Speaking at his press conference, Man City manager Pep Guardiola says the proposed format of the Super League is “not sport” in what felt at the time like a significant moment.

4pm – Chelsea fans start to gather to protest at Stamford Bridge ahead of the club’s game against Brighton.

6pm – Blues chief Petr Cech has to try to persuade fans to unblock the road and let the team bus through as he gives the first signal that the club could be about to do a U-turn on joining the Super League.

7pm – Manchester City and Chelsea become the first teams to prepare to withdraw from the Super League as the project starts to collapse.

8pm – Ed Woodward steps down as chairman of Manchester United in the wake of the failed Super League project.

9pm – Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson leads his players in uniting against the proposed creation of the Super League.

9.23pm – Man City become the first club to announce that they have begun the formal process of pulling out of the Super League.

10.55pm – Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham issue statements saying they are pulling out. Arsenal signal the most regret of all the teams, writing: “We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.”

12.40am – Speculation grows that the remaining teams will also pull out, but the Super League releases a statement insisting that the project remains in place.

12.45am – Chelsea finally confirm they’re leaving the Super League in an official statement, despite being one of the first clubs to set the wheels in motion.

Wednesday 21 April

8am – Liverpool owner John W Henry becomes the first club chief to directly address the fans with a video apology to supporters, players and manager Jurgen Klopp.

9am – Chelsea Supporters’ Trust demand more answers from the club and call on chairman Bruce Buck to resign.

10am – Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli appeared to confirm the Super League project could not realistically go ahead without the involvement of the Premier League’s big six clubs.

11am – Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan become the latest clubs to confirm they’re pulling out of the Super League.