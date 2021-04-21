The Carabao Cup final row with Daniel Levy that led to Jose Mourinho’s sacking

Tottenham may have sacked Jose Mourinho due to a row over the Carabao Cup final.

According to reports, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy did not agree with Mourinho’s plan to rest players against Southampton ahead of the cup final with Manchester City.

The Portuguese tactician was told in no uncertain terms that the club’s Premier League position was more important than winning the trophy this weekend.

Mourinho then received his marching orders, with Levy supposedly convinced that it was time for a change in order to end the season strongly.

This does not paint Levy in a great light, however, and many Tottenham fans will surely question his attitude towards the League Cup.

Spurs haven’t won a trophy in 13 years and it would be a huge morale boost to beat Man City at Wembley this weekend.

Maurizio Sarri is being strongly linked as the long-term replacement for Mourinho, but Ryan Mason is currently in charge as interim manager.