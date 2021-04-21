Menu

Tottenham feared departure of Man Utd transfer target Harry Kane if they kept Jose Mourinho

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy reportedly felt he would risk losing some big names if he didn’t sack Jose Mourinho as manager this week.

The Portuguese tactician was shown the door on Monday after a disappointing run of form, though the timing of the news was a bit of a surprise as Spurs take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final this weekend.

MORE: Super League in the bin already

Still, it seems Levy was fearful of the future of star players, including Harry Kane, if he kept Mourinho in charge for much longer, according to Eurosport.

Kane has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City by The Athletic and it would make sense if the England international were considering his future at this point.

Tottenham haven’t won a trophy since all the way back in 2008, meaning Kane is yet to get his hands on any silverware in his career so far.

The 27-year-old could therefore do well to leave the north London side for someone like Man Utd, who are making great progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane has been linked with Manchester United and Manchester City

More Stories / Latest News
£30m-rated Arsenal transfer target told he can leave current club
Newcastle United linked with hugely promising wing-back this summer
These Arsenal fans react to “embarrassing” Mikel Arteta statement as he solidifies himself as Kroenke’s puppet

The Red Devils look close to being a potential title-winning side, but could just do with an out-and-out goal-scorer like Kane to complete their current squad.

It remains to be seen if Spurs have now boosted their chances of keeping Kane by dismissing Mourinho, though it remains to be seen who they bring in to replace the Special One.

“It sounded like a porn movie!” Which Man Utd star woke up an entire hotel with his bedroom antics? Click here to find out!

More Stories daniel levy Harry Kane Jose Mourinho Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.