Video: “A farce and a fiasco from start to finish” – Liverpool, Man Utd & co.’s Super League shambles brilliantly ripped to shreds by Sky journalist

It’s hard to take in the crazy events of the last 48 hours or so as the European Super League collapsed before it even got going.

Watch below for a very decent summary of the madness from Sky Sports journalist Bryan Swanson, who brilliantly summed up the “farce” and “fiasco” of the whole saga…

"Farce and fiasco from start to finish" Tried to sum up remarkable 48 hours as all six Premier League clubs withdraw from Super League #SSN pic.twitter.com/UYuw2OSTRI — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) April 20, 2021

None of the clubs involved have out of this looking good, with supporters of historic and traditional clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United perhaps likely to feel the most let down by those in charge of their clubs.

It’s worth noting, however, that since the above clip, Liverpool owner John W Henry has issued an official apology to Reds fans…

"I've let you down" – John W Henry has apologised to Liverpool fans, players and Jurgen Klopppic.twitter.com/TcDDJHB9cc — Mark Brus (@mbrus88) April 21, 2021