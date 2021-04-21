Menu

Video: “A farce and a fiasco from start to finish” – Liverpool, Man Utd & co.’s Super League shambles brilliantly ripped to shreds by Sky journalist

It’s hard to take in the crazy events of the last 48 hours or so as the European Super League collapsed before it even got going.

Watch below for a very decent summary of the madness from Sky Sports journalist Bryan Swanson, who brilliantly summed up the “farce” and “fiasco” of the whole saga…

None of the clubs involved have out of this looking good, with supporters of historic and traditional clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United perhaps likely to feel the most let down by those in charge of their clubs.

It’s worth noting, however, that since the above clip, Liverpool owner John W Henry has issued an official apology to Reds fans…

